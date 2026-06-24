Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's Messy Love Triangle Film Breaches ₹60 Cr Mark

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screens on June 19. The movie opened to mixed to negative reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. Despite the mixed response, the Bollywood romantic comedy has remained steady at the box office.

Cocktail 2 at the box office

A sequel to the 2012 film, Cocktail 2, opened to ₹13.50 crore in India. The movie witnessed slight growth over the weekend. However, on the first Monday, the Shahid Kapoor headliner again dipped.

Given the working weekday, the film raked in ₹6.75 crore on Monday. Despite the discounted tickets, the movie once again witnessed almost no growth on Tuesday with ₹6.65 crore in collections. The 5-day total of Cocktail 2 is ₹60.90 crore. The release of new movies such as Welcome To The Jungle next week will impact the business of Cocktail 2 further. While the business of the movie has been lukewarm, it has held ground better than other recent releases at the box office.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment.



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