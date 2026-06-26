Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 7: Kriti Sanon Starrer Equals Prequel's Lifetime Collection In Just 1 Week, Rakes ₹70 Crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon lead the sequel to the 2012 film. Directed by Homi Adajania, the sequel hit the big screens on June 19 and has been working well. Despite the mixed reviews and the ‘adult’ only certificate, the movie has generated decent footfalls at the big screens.

The cast of the movie undertook extensive promotions before the release of Cocktail 2, which helped generate buzz around the film. However, upon its opening, the movie was met with negative to mixed reviews. The problematic story, performance of the lead actors, Rashmika's unflattering Hindi accent and a shoddy screenplay were massively criticised. Despite this, the film has surpassed the collection of the original Cocktail released in 2012.

Cocktail 2 nears the ₹100 crore mark at the box office

Cocktail 2 has registered a stunning first week at the box office. Sandwiched between big releases such as Main Vaapas Aaunga and Welcome To The Jungle, the Shahid Kapoor-led sequel witnessed a above average occupancy every day. The movie has concluded the first week of its theatrical run with ₹70.40 crore.

The Akshay Kumar-led ensemble film Welcome To The Jungle will release today, and this will further deter the business of Cocktail 2. The film is most likely to witness a reduction in screen count, therefore reducing the scope of business. It is yet to be seen if Cocktail 2 can breach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

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Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment. The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.