Cocktail 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna's Rom Com Online After Theatrical Run

Cocktail 2 on OTT: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon starrer hit the big screens on June 19. Released amid negative to mixed reviews, the movie has been running successfully in theatres. Altough the film opened slightly better than the prequel released in 2012, the overall response to the Shahid Kapoor starrer has been lukewarm.

Where to watch Cocktail 2 online?

Like most Bollywood movies, Cocktail 2 will also be released on a streaming platform after its theatrical run. Those skipping the movie and waiting for its OTT premiere should know that the window between theatrical release and OTT premiere is between six to eight weeks. This means the film will be available online sometime in August. Cocktail 2 will premiere on OTT on Netflix. While the streaming platform has yet to confirm this, the theatrical prints of the movie carried a title card from Netflix.



Also Read: Cocktail On OTT: Revisit The Prequel Amid The Release Of Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 nears ₹100 crore at box office

Despite releasing among other new movies and opening to mixed reviews, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 has been raking in good numbers at the box office. In the first week of release, the romance comedy has amassed a total of ₹67.34 crore. The coming days, before the release of Welcome To The Jungle, are crucial for the Homi Adajania directorial to successfully rake in ₹100 crore. The prequel of the movie, released in 2012, amassed a total of ₹71.24 Cr.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment. The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.



Also Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Shahid's Rom Com Breaches ₹60 Cr Mark

