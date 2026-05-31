Cocktail 2 Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor's Paycheck Slashed, Here's How Much Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Got Paid For Sequel

The sequel to the 2012 rom-com, Cocktail 2, is all set to hit the big screens on June 19. The movie witnessed some hype as the song Jab Talak and the film's teaser hinted at a quirky love story tempered with humour. Kriti Sanon's glam look as Ally is something fans are eagerly looking forward to. After the initial buzz, Cocktail 2 promotional material didn't drop for a while, upsetting fans. However, the cast has started making public appearances together once again.

While the trailer of the film will drop soon, the reported fees of the leading cast members have been revealed. Shahid Kapoor, who plays Kunal in Cocktail 2, has reportedly charged ₹35 crore for the movie. The actor's last release was Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo. he reportedly took home ₹45 crore for his role in the gritty crime drama. However, the movie failed to perform well at the box office and didn't do well even on OTT. The Kabir Singh actor will hope that Cocktail 2 turns out to be a commercial success after a string of flops.

Advertisement

Kriti, who essays Ally, and Rashmika, who plays Diya in Cocktail 2, have reportedly got the same paycheck for the Cocktail sequel. The two leading actresses have been paid ₹15 crore respectively for the movie. It is said that director Homi Adajania has mounted the movie on a ₹80 crore budget.

Cocktail 2 will release on June 19 | Image: X

Kriti said earlier that Cocktail 2 is part of a larger franchise that carries the same spirit and vibe while introducing an entirely fresh set of characters. “I’m sure a comparison is going to happen, but the good part is that this is not a sequel. It’s a franchise. So it’s more of a vibe franchise, and the characters are separate,” she said.

