Chand Mera Dil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer After Theatrical Run

Chand Mera Dil OTT Release: Ananya Panday and Kill fame Lakshya have teamed up for the first time in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. The movie released on May 22 and received mixed reviews. The team put tickets on offer and reduced prices in attempts to drive footfalls. The release strategy worked to a certain extent but since the initial talk around it was not positive, the collections remain on the lower side.

As the film continues to run in cinema halls, many are curious to also know when it will begin streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Chand Mera Dil on OTT?

Chand Mera Dil will be streaming on JioHotstar after it completes its theatrical run. As for when the Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer will arrive on digital, a Hindi movie's OTT release traditionally occurs in a six-to-eight week period after its theatrical release. Chand Mera Dil is expected to arrive on digital only after mid July. However, neither the makers nor the streaming platform has officially confirmed Chand Mera Dil's OTT release date so far.

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Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni | Image: X

About Chand Mera Dil

The film revolves around Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya) who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. Chandni decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face troubles and pressure and frustration mounts. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in their love story and forms the central conflict of the film. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. At the box office, in 9 days so far, Chand Mera Dil has collected over ₹22 crore.