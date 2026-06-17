Cocktail 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sells 44091 Shows, Earns ₹1.59 Crore

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their movie Cocktail 2. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the ticket window for movie buffs to purchase in advance. The film is on its way to a decent finish ahead of release. The film has one more day to decide the fate of the opening day at the box office in India.

Cocktail 2 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has so far sold 44091 tickets across 4943 shows in India, collecting ₹1.59 crore. The maximum has been earned in Maharashtra (₹38 lakh). Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to perform well on the opening day of the film.

It will be interesting to see if Cocktail 2 brings respite to Shahid Kapoor's dry box office record or adds another flop to the list.

Cocktail 2 is not a threesome or lesbian story'

In a recent promotional interaction, Kriti set the record straight by saying that Cocktail 2 is a family entertainer and there are 'no threesome and lesbian relationship' stories. "There are three straight people, guys, relax. It’s an emotional film; there is no physical threesome," the actress added.

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The team has gone all out with promotions in the final week, and the momentum seems to be building in its favour. The trailer and the songs have also received a positive response, and this is expected to boost the anticipation for the film further.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026 as it serves as the spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 19. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.