Cocktail 2 First Look Out: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Evoke A Very Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan-Diana Penty Vibe, To Release In June 2026

After a long wait, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. On Friday, they shared a set of three posters introducing their main cast and also announced the release date. Not just this, the makers are unveiling the teaser on March 18 in the theatres. This means it will be released during Dhurandhar 2's preview show.

A look at the cast of Cocktail 2

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a set of posters introducing Cocktail 2. The first poster is of Kriti, who is shown chilling in a car, giving a very Deepika Padukone vibe. Next, the poster is of Shahid, who is shining brighter than the sun. Last but not least is Rashmika, who is excitedly capturing a scenic beauty in her phone.

The film will hit the theatres on June 19, and the first look will release on March 18 in the theatres near you.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as "For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18."

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Can't wait to watch this movie." Another wrote, "Wohooo... cocktail & movie both on the rocks . Let's go kriti." A third user wrote, "Yayyyyyy🔥🔥finalllyyyy can’t wait."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

More about Cocktail 2

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as the spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and explores modern friendship, with a love triangle. The shoot was completed in early 2026, with the team focusing on the music and post-production.