Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Sharvari Wagh-Vedang Raina's Film Is About Love, Longing And Partition

Imtiaz Ali has finally unveiled the teaser of his romantic film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh. An hour ago, the makers released the first look posters offering a glimpse of the characters. Apart from them, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role. The film is set during Partition and will take you back to the past of an old man who is longing for his first love.

Watch the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga

The over one-minute teaser starts with Diljit Dosanjh coming to meet his grandfather (played by Naseeruddin Shah), who is on his deathbed. He knows that his grandfather is longing for his first love, which he had to leave behind due to the partition. He seeks the information from his grandfather and turns it into a short movie for his grandfather and uploads it on YouTube for the world to know. The teaser will take you back, introducing Vedang Raina as young Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari Wagh as his love interest. It shows them madly in love, but they had to leave when the partition row erupted in Pakistan. While on a train, he shouts "Main Vaapas Aaunga", and the teaser concludes there.

(A still from Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser | Image: YouTube)

In January, the makers announced the release date for the eagerly-awaited flick on social media with a post that read, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

More about Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 12. It is being produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films and Mohit Choudhary. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.