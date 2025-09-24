Cocktail 2 Italy Shoot: Another BTS Still Of Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Leaks Online, Fans Swirl Wild Plot Theories

The cast of Cocktail 2 has been filming the movie in Sicily, Italy. Several videos and photos from the shoot of the film made their way on social media. After a video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon surfaced last week, a new photo of the actress with her co-star Rashmika Mandanna has been doing the rounds online.

Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon shoot for a song for Cocktail 2 in Sicily

On September 24, a social media user shared a snap of Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna from Sicily on the Reddit thread, Bolly Blinds and Gossip. In the photo, the actresses could be seen sitting and laughing together on the pavement. The user who shared the photo also mentioned that it is from a song shoot.

Other netizens took to the comment section on the post to swirl wild theories about the possible plot of Cocktail 2. One popular comment mentioned, “Shahid will fool around with Kriti in the entire movie and in the end he will marry homely looking Rashmika. Here I have spoiled the climax for you guys.” Another wrote, “Rashmika will get a gender change operation and marry Kriti. BB3 style twist.” Taking a dig at the back-to-back leaks, a user wrote, “Poori movie maine reddit pe hi dekh li hai."



Also Read: Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon Channels 'Veronica' Deepika Padukone In Sultry Outfit In Sicily

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of the Cocktail 2 Italy schedule

On September 22, Rashmika Mandanna shared photos from the shoot for her much-talked-about sequel Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The first still in the post featured the Animal actress sleeping with a cute headpin facing the camera. Next, Rashmika uploaded a pic of making a goofy face using her hands. This was followed by an image of the Pushpa actress enjoying the Italian sky during a run. Lastly, Rashmika shared a photo of an ice cream she relished while on her work trip. "Italy - you beauty!!! (Red heart emojis) You have me for a couple of days and I hope amazing memories are created (Red heart emojis) #Cocktail2," Rashmika captioned the post.



Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Pair Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon To Reunite In Cocktail 2?