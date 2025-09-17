Republic World
Updated 17 September 2025 at 19:10 IST

Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon Channels 'Veronica' Deepika Padukone In Sultry Outfit In Sicily

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will feature in Cocktail 2
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will feature in Cocktail 2 | Image: Republic
Cocktail 2: A spiritual sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Cocktail is currently in production abroad. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and the romantic drama has begun filming in Sicily with director Homi Adajania. Some leaked images from the set reveal the bold avatar of Kriti for the movie. Many spotted similarities between Kriti's avatar in the new film and Deepika's look in Cocktail as Veronica.

Shahid and Kriti on sets of Cocktail 2 in Sicily | Image: X

Kriti Sanon's boldest avatar yet?

In Cocktail 2 set pics and videos, Kriti and Shahid can be seen filming on the streets of Sicily. In other snaps, they are seen with Rashmika Mandanna. The cast wore tropical prints and style. Kriti's look, as she dons a bikini top and a micro mini skirt with frills and a shirt over it, hints at her boldest avatar yet in a movie. The Mimi actress has been posting about maintaining a strict diet on set in BTS images posted by Homi, raising anticipation that she might turn up the heat in a bikini in the Cocktail sequel, just like Deepika did in the first part.

Deepika as Veronica in Cocktail | Image: X

Cocktail 2 marks the reunion of Kriti and Shahid after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). It is the first time the duo will be sharing the screen with Pushpa 2 star Rashmika.

All you need to know about Cocktail 2

According to  Peeping Moon, "Cocktail 2 features a completely new narrative, its tone and vibrant setting reminisce about the original, thus being labelled a sequel. Shahid loved the story." Shahid has begun shoot for Cocktail 2 after wrapping up his next O' Romeo with director Vishal Bhardwaj. Kriti will be seen in Tere Ishk Mein next opposite Dhanush while Rashmika will star in the horror comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

