Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna's Cheeky Remark On Chaava Box Office In Retort To Kriti Sanon's Maddock 'Favouritism' Claim Goes Viral

The first pre-release event of Cocktail 2 took place in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The director and crew of the movie, along with stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, attended the song launch. Several videos from the evening are now viral on social media.

The event opened with a fun banter between Rashmika and Kriti, who share screen for the first time in the movie. The now-viral moment was brought about when the stars argued over being the producer's ‘favourite'. The light-hearted moment began when Kriti Sanon jokingly welcomed everyone to “my song launch," instantly sparking mock protests from Rashmika Mandanna.



Welcoming the audience to the evening, Kriti jokingly said, “First of all, all of you, welcome to my song launch, guys." To this, Rashmika quickly corrected her and argued, “You mean, my song launch?" The fun exchange continued, with Rashmika further telling Kriti, “Actually, my song is launching today. We are just showing yours to keep you happy."



Kriti instantly gave a sassy reply and said, “Baby, I have done some seven films with Maddock. This is my eighth. I don’t think they need to keep me happy at all. I am very happy." Replying to Kriti's jibe, Rashmika simply shared, “After the box office numbers of Chhaava, I think the favouritism has changed a bit." The banter left the members in the audience in splits.



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