Cocktail 2 Song Mashooqa Copied? Netizens Accuse 'Copytam Da' Pritam Of Plagiarising 1993 Italian Tune

Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor are busy promoting their film Cocktail 2. A few days ago, they unveiled a new song, Mashooqa, at the grand event in Mumbai. The song went viral in no time, grabbing netizens' attention. While many praised the chemistry of Shahid and Kriti, some noticed that Pritam, who is the composer of the song, has once again copied the tune. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Mahmood Ruaa Kayy. The Italian portions written and performed by Mahmood.

The Internet accuses Pritam of copying a tune

A Reddit user accused Pritam of plagiarism, revealing that the tune of the song Mashooqa has been copied from a 1993 Italian song titled Se So Arrubate A Nonna. Soon after, netizens took to the comment section to share their opinion.

A user wrote, "Sounds also like Nasha yeh pyaar ka nasha from the movie Mann." Another wrote, "Copytam da is back." A third user wrote, "There is no song of Pritam that hasn't been copied." "No one hears 'nasha ye pyaar ka nashaa hai'? Is it just me?" a user wrote. "Being a fan of anything in this industry is just one humiliation ritual after another," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

This is not the first time Pritam has been accused of plagiarism. Over the years, netizens have repeatedly unmasked the composer by pointing out the similarities between his composition and international songs.

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All about Cocktail 2

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. The upcoming romantic comedy drama explores modern relationships amid emotional turmoil. The film is scheduled to release on June 19.