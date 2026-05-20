Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Another Professional Commitment After King Shoot In Cape Town, Video Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone, who is currently expecting her second baby, seems to be on a roll with back-to-back shoots. The actress recently wrapped up filming a sequence for Siddharth Anand's directorial King in Cape Town. Days later, videos of the actress from the set of an ad shoot have gone viral.

Deepika Padukone shoots for an ad in Bengaluru, fans laud ‘professionalism’

On May 20, fan pages of Deepika Padukone shared purported videos of the actress shooting at a luxury hotel in her hometown, Bengaluru. The actress is the brand ambassador for the hotel chain and appears to be shooting a new ad for them. However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

In the clip, the actress was seen performing a brief dance on her toes. She donned a blazer and matching pants in the video and tied her hair in a ponytail. Deepika's video is now doing the rounds on social media.



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As soon as the video went viral, fans of the actress got a new opportunity to hit back at filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who reportedly ousted Deepika from the movie, Spirit, citing ‘professionalism’ issues. Netizens pointed out that the actress is shooting back-to-back and completing all her professional commitments despite being way into her pregnancy. They also argued that even during the promotions of Kalki 2898AD, Deepika Padukone continued working and attending pre-release events of the film until the final semester of her pregnancy.

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