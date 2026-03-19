Cocktail 2 Teaser Leaked Online, Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Serve 'Fun And Breezy Vibe'

Cocktail 2, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is set to hit the theatres in June 2026. Ahead of it, the makers unveiled the teaser of the movie on March 18, but it is only available for viewing in theatres. This teaser was released alongside Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar 2. Although the makers did not release it digitally, some movie fans have leaked it on X (formerly Twitter).

Cocktail 2 teaser leaks online

A viral video on the internet captures a fun and breezy vibe while maintaining the essence of the original film, Cocktail. In the video, they can all be seen dancing and enjoying their life to the fullest. The song playing in the background is titled Jab Talak. However, the teaser doesn't give away the story.

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section, praising the teaser. A user wrote, "#Cocktail2 jab talak BANGER IS HERE! ALREADY ON LOOP, i am speechless right now cant able to process how good there moves have been the chemistry shahid,kriti,rashmika on fire."

A user praised the dance moves, "Steps look cool." Another user wrote, "Kriti Sanon Rashmika and Shahid the entire cast is serving in Cocktail 2 teaser. The teaser looks so fun and breezy."

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The first look posters of the movie were released last week. The first poster is of Kriti, who is shown chilling in a car, giving a very Deepika Padukone vibe. Next, the poster is of Shahid, who is shining brighter than the sun. Last but not least is Rashmika, who is excitedly capturing a scenic beauty in her phone.

All about Cocktail 2

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as the spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and explores modern friendship, with a love triangle. It will hit the theatres on June 19.