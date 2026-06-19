Cocktail 2 X Review: Is Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Led Sequel Better Than The Original?

Cocktail 2 hit the big screens today, June 19, 14 years after the first movie. The original movie was released in 2012 and featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Ever since the release of the first few assets of Cocktail 2, social media users have been comparing it with the first film. Following the release of the film today, netizens' verdict on the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is out.

Social media reviews are in for Cocktail 2

Cinegoers and fans who caught the early shows of Cocktail 2 took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their first impressions of the film. The initial reviews of the movie are pointing towards a mixed verdict. While some are calling the sequel ‘worth the hype', others are saying ‘it's no match to the first film'.

Social media users have unanimously sung praises of Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2. Some are even calling the movie ‘Kriti Sanon show’. Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor's performance has not left a lasting impact on the viewers. There have been a few other criticism of the movie over its predictable plot and dull screenplay.

Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone spiritual sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. It marks Rashmika's fourth outing in Bollywood and first with Shahid and Kriti, both of whom have previously shared screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.



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