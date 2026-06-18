Cocktail 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sells 85868 Tickets, Earns Only ₹3.01 Crore

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna are preparing for the release of their film, Cocktail 2. With just one day left until it hits theatres, the pre-sales are not meeting expectations. Although the number of showings has increased across India, ticket pre-sales remain low.

Cocktail 2 Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, the film sold 85868 tickets across 9427 shows, earning only ₹3.01 crore in India. The maximum has been earned in Maharashtra (₹77.41 lakh).

Cocktail 2 underwent CBFC scrutiny and was passed with an 'A' certificate, making the film fit for viewing only by an 18+ audience. This makes Kriti Sanon's first A-rated film, while Rashmika's previous Bollywood outing, Animal (2024), also received an A rating, and several Shahid Kapoor films like Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), and O'Romeo (2026) have received an ‘A’ certificate earlier.

The publication also noted that Cocktail 2 is 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

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Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026 as it serves as the spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 19. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.