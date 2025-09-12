Comedian Sapan Verma Roasts Aamir Khan Over Rejecting ₹100 Crore OTT Deal For Sitaare Zameen Par: That's Akshay Kumar’s Monthly Salary

Last month, celebrities including Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Neeraj Ghaywan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Arvind Swami attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film festival was hosted by Comedian Sapan Verma, who recently shared a video on his social media handle offering a peek into his opening monologue. During his time on stage, he roasted several celebrities, including Aamir, and joked about how he had rejected a ₹100 crore OTT offer, which is equivalent to Akshay Kumar's monthly salary.

Sapan Verma jokes about Aamir Khan's decision not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT

Sapan shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be heard joking about Aamir Khan's extensive promotion of Sitaare Zameen Par. He said the actor was "so good" this year in all the 450 interviews he did to promote his film Sitaare Zameen Par. "Sir (Aamir), you did so much promotion at one point, I was worried. My doorbell rang, I thought you had personally come to tell me to watch the film," Sapan joked.

Sapan did not stop here; he joked about how the veteran actor rejected a ₹100 crore OTT deal offer and released his film on YouTube. “Aamir sir made history, an iconic move. He has released this film directly on YouTube. I have heard that you declined an offer of more than ₹100 crore from an OTT platform for this move. ₹100 crore. You know what that means, right? Akshay Kumar’s monthly salary," he said.

Well, indeed, the actor reportedly rejected a ₹120 crore OTT deal, and after Siataare Zameen Par's theatrical run, he announced the movie will now release on YouTube, charging viewers ₹100.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office report