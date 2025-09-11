Updated 11 September 2025 at 22:53 IST
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Scores Bigger Advance Booking In India Than All Bollywood Movies Of 2025 But One
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle released first in Japan on July 18, followed by a well phased roll out in August outside Asia. Now, the anime is all set to storm the box office in India and US.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking: One of the most anticipated movies of the year in India has turned out to be not a Hindi, South Indian or a Hollywood title, but a Japanese anime. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle will be released on over 1700 screens by Sony Pictures here on September 12 and the advance bookings for this is off the charts. The anime released first in Japan on July 18, followed by a well phased roll out in August outside Asia. Now, it is set to storm the box office in India and US.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle registers record-breaking advance booking in India
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already the biggest non-Hollywood grosser in India, even before the first show begins. Advance bookings have been phenomenal. The anime has already grossed over ₹25 crore in pre-sales for the opening weekend. For day 1, the advance booking figure is around ₹12 crore gross. With a few hours still left for the release, the final opening day advance ticket sales could be ₹14-15+ crore gross.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed the advance booking figures of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹13.85 crore), Sikandar (₹10.09 crore) and Housefull 5 (₹8.02 crore), thus topping the pre-sales figures of all Bollywood movies of 2025 but one. Only Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has scored bigger pre-sales figures than Demon Slayer. It minted ₹20.57 crore in all languages in India in advance booking.
Special shows of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to boost collections
The anime will be released in India in Japanese along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English. With early morning shows starting at 5 am, as well as the midnight shows in some cities, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all set to witness record footfalls in the opening weekend.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 20:42 IST