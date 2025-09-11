Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Scores Bigger Advance Booking In India Than All Bollywood Movies Of 2025 But One

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking: One of the most anticipated movies of the year in India has turned out to be not a Hindi, South Indian or a Hollywood title, but a Japanese anime. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle will be released on over 1700 screens by Sony Pictures here on September 12 and the advance bookings for this is off the charts. The anime released first in Japan on July 18, followed by a well phased roll out in August outside Asia. Now, it is set to storm the box office in India and US.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle registers record-breaking advance booking in India

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already the biggest non-Hollywood grosser in India, even before the first show begins. Advance bookings have been phenomenal. The anime has already grossed over ₹25 crore in pre-sales for the opening weekend. For day 1, the advance booking figure is around ₹12 crore gross. With a few hours still left for the release, the final opening day advance ticket sales could be ₹14-15+ crore gross.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will release in multiple languages, including Japanese, in India on Sept 12 | Image: X

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed the advance booking figures of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹13.85 crore), Sikandar (₹10.09 crore) and Housefull 5 (₹8.02 crore), thus topping the pre-sales figures of all Bollywood movies of 2025 but one. Only Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has scored bigger pre-sales figures than Demon Slayer. It minted ₹20.57 crore in all languages in India in advance booking.

Special shows of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to boost collections