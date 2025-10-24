Republic World
Updated 24 October 2025 at 15:40 IST

Composer Sachin Sanghvi Of Sachin-Jigar Duo Arrested For Sexual Assault, Bail Granted

Sachin Sanghvi, known for hit songs in Param Sundari and Thamma, was taken into custody on Thursday (October 23) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Later, he was also granted bail and further investigation is underway.

Devasheesh Pandey
Sachin Sanghvi is part of the composer duo Sachin-Jigar
Sachin Sanghvi is part of the composer duo Sachin-Jigar | Image: X
Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi, known for his compositions as part of the popular duo Sachin-Jigar, has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a woman. According to reports, Sachin promised the alleged victim a chance in a music album and marriage and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, police said on Friday. Sachin, known for hit songs in Stree 2 and Bhediya, was taken into custody on Thursday (October 23) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Later, he was also granted bail and further investigation in the case is underway.

Sachin Sanghvi is a part of the popular duo Sachin-Jigar | Image: X

According to the complainant, Sachin had sent her a message on Instagram on February last year. The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and then exchanged phone numbers. The woman alleged that Sachin called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Sachin Sanghvi's latest compositions are in Thamma and Param Sundari | Image: X

Lawyer Aditya Mithe, representing Sachin Sanghvi, issued a statement contesting the allegations and the circumstances of the composer-singer's arrest. Aditya said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. My client’s detention by the police was illegal and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally."

Sachin-Jigar's latest works in Bollywood are Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari and the Diwali release Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 24 October 2025 at 15:24 IST