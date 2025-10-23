Janhvi Kapoor Gets Real About Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery Under Mom Sridevi's Guidance, Says 'I've Been Proper About What I Have Done '

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the guests on the celebrity chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. Among many things, they spoke about body image issues concerning women and how beauty enhancement procedures are looked down upon and criticised on social media by "self-proclaimed doctors". Janhvi's transformed look over the years has often been broken down on social media. In Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the Ulajh star admitted to going under the knife under the guidance of her mother Sridevi.

“I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai (I also want this procedure) and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important,” the actress, who last featured in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, shared.

Janhvi also addressed body image issues that Gen Z faces as a byproduct of being too active and invested in social media. “I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don’t want to perpetuate in young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things,” she said.

On the work front, Janhvi will feature in the rural set sports drama Peddi opposite Ram Charan. This is her second Telugu film after Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR. In Devara: Part 2, which is lined up, Janhvi is expected to reprise her role as Thangam.