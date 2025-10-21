Confirmed! Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda Bags Shakti Shalini, Movie To Hit Theatres In December 2026

Aneet Padda, who won the hearts of audience and critics with her performance in Saiyaara, becomes Maddock Films' heroine. She replaced Kiara Advani and is all set to make her second big screen appearance in Shakti Shalini. Yes, the makers have announced the film during Thamma screening and the glimpses of the announcement is going viral on the internet.

Aneet Padda is new Maddock heroine

In a viral images clicked of big screen we can read, "Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini". The movie will hit the theatres next year on December 24, coinciding with Christmas. The movie was earlier supposed to release this year. The first look of the actress is yet to be revealed but the pos-credit scene shows her back silhouette in traditional ensemble - lehenga - standing in the middle of the dense forest.

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama also stated that Saiyaara actress has replaced new mom Kiara in the movie. Sources told the portal that Aneet's performance in the movie moved the makers and saw her as a perfect fit for the role, which is a modern mythological saga.