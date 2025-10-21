Updated 21 October 2025 at 09:56 IST
Confirmed! Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda Bags Shakti Shalini, Movie To Hit Theatres In December 2026
. Earlier, it was reported that Kiara Advani would be leading the horror-comedy movie Shakti Shalini, but now it seems, she has stepped away owing to the birth of her daughter.
Aneet Padda, who won the hearts of audience and critics with her performance in Saiyaara, becomes Maddock Films' heroine. She replaced Kiara Advani and is all set to make her second big screen appearance in Shakti Shalini. Yes, the makers have announced the film during Thamma screening and the glimpses of the announcement is going viral on the internet.
Aneet Padda is new Maddock heroine
In a viral images clicked of big screen we can read, "Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini". The movie will hit the theatres next year on December 24, coinciding with Christmas. The movie was earlier supposed to release this year. The first look of the actress is yet to be revealed but the pos-credit scene shows her back silhouette in traditional ensemble - lehenga - standing in the middle of the dense forest.
Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama also stated that Saiyaara actress has replaced new mom Kiara in the movie. Sources told the portal that Aneet's performance in the movie moved the makers and saw her as a perfect fit for the role, which is a modern mythological saga.
The makers are yet to reveal more information about the upcoming horror-comedy project.
