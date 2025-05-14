'Copy Paste Perfectionist?'Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par In Question After Netizens Point Out Frame-to-Frame Similarity With Spanish Hit Campeones

After a long wait, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer was finally out on May 13, 2025. The premiere of the trailer sparked excitement among fans who believed it to be a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. However, the reactions did not turn out how Mr perfectionist must have expected as the sports drama ignited controversy with many claiming the film is a “frame-by-frame” replica of Champions, the English remake of the Spanish movie Campeones.

Sitaare Zameen Par getting trolled for scene-to-scene copy of Champions

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par caught many eyes due to the Taare Zameen Par cult. However, the latest released trailer has left opinions divided. While some viewers were excited by the sports drama's premise, others pointed out its irking resemblance to the 2023 Hollywood film Champions.

Champions, available on JioHotstar, features the synopsis: “A disgraced coach mentors a team of intellectually disabled athletes, revealing their surprising abilities and changing his own life." Netizens have even shared frame-by-frame comparisons on Reddit and Instagram.

One user suggested, “After the Forest Gump fiasco, he should have stayed away from remakes or adaptations .. yeh bhi pitegi lagta hai”

Another wrote, “The problem that I see in this movie is we have a very niche audience who understand Basketball...Atleast they should have changed the sport like cricket lete, football, hockey... Thoda relatable lagta1”

Another wrote, “Did the same thing with Forrest gump copy. There was american context for each thing in Forrest Gump which fall apart in Indian context”

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

In the trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan takes on the role of a hot-headed basketball coach guiding a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities, promising an inspiring and heartwarming tale.