Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew opened at a whopping ₹10.28 crore and witnessed a slight spike in collection on Saturday - ₹10.87 crore and Sunday - ₹11.45 crore. The film enjoyed the first three days at the domestic box office owing to the Easter holiday. However, the film's collection dropped soon after entering weekday. As the film has completed a week on Thursday, let's see how the film did in the first week.

Crew box office collection week 1

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film minted ₹ 4.52 crore on Monday, followed by ₹4 crore and ₹3.30 crore on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. On Thursday, the film earned ₹3 crore, taking the total to ₹47.42 crore. Crew had an overall 11.40 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with a maximum in Chennai - at 24 per cent.

(A still from Crew | Image: Instagram)

Seeing the total collection, Crew might earn ₹50 crore over the second weekend. Meanwhile, the film has earned over ₹82 crore at the worldwide box office collection.

Advertisement

(A still from Crew | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Crew?

The film revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to unexpected and unwarranted situations. Apart from Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, the film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the supporting roles. Republic Digital gave 2 stars out of 5 and reviewed, "The most pressing issue with Crew is that it is made up of a host of half-baked elements which are never really exploited to their full potential. In the moments leading up to the trio turning criminals, the film was peppered with moments which called out stereotypes by turning them into satire."

