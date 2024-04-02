×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Kriti Sanon On Crew’s Success: Box Office Numbers Don't Depend On A Male-centric Film

Kriti Sanon headlines the recent heist comedy movie Crew. The movie is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and hit the big screens on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her recent film Crew. The actress along with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor, headlined the comedy movie directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Days after the film’s release Kriti reacted to the overwhelming success and how good content was received by the audience without thinking of it as a female-centric movie. 

Kriti Sanon says box office numbers do not depend on male-centric or female-centric movie 

Crew was one of the most anticipated films of the year, courtesy of its lead cast, and the success of the movie, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, proves audiences come to the theatre to watch good content, gender no bar. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has grossed Rs 70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. "It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre," the actor said.

 

 

Crew, Kriti said, is a film that hasn't been made in Indian cinema before as heist films in the country tend to revolve around male protagonists. "...But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting," she said.

Kriti Sanon on the possibility of a sequel to Crew 

Kriti said she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from Crew, if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script.

 

"People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so," the actor told PTI in an interview.
(With inputs from PTI)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:13 IST

