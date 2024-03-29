×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Crew: Kareena Kapoor Struggled To Address Tabu As 'Tu' In A Scene | WATCH

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon collaborated for the first time in Crew.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
A still from the trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew has made its debut on big screens. In addition to the catchy songs and trailer, the makers have been keeping the audience hooked by dropping behind-the-scenes videos. In a recent BTS clip shared by Kriti, Kareena is having a tough time addressing Tabu as "Tu".

Kareena Kapoor finds THIS dialogue challenging

On Thursday, Kriti shared a video on her Instagram handle to promote the film. However, in the sea of BTS clips, one section caught our attention where Kareena is getting ready for a shot and can be heard telling a crew member that she is finding it difficult to address Tabu as the word 'Tu'.

"I love her so 'tu' is not coming normally but I will say 'tu' in the shot," the actress said. Hearing this, the director replied, "You guys have known each other since the longest time." To this Kareena responded, "Anyway, I have, that's why I can't say 'Ae tu.'"  Tabu chimed in saying, "But she doesn't need to say Tu".

Well, Kareena did address Tabu using Tu as in the trailer there was a scene where both the actresses were discussing about their Diwali bonus when Kareena says, "Diwali me chaar motichoor ke laddu nahi milne wale hain, tu yaha bonus ke khwaab dekh rahi hai” (We won't even get four motichoor laddoos during Diwali, and here you are dreaming about a bonus)."

Crew's first impression is just positive

Audiences are going gaga over Crew and are calling it a "blockbuster". Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is about three air hostesses, who are tired of their life and are looking for a big break. The audience is also hailing Kareena, Kriti and Tabu's jodi saying "The trio of #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, and #KritiSanon shine in this madcap wild ride. Their chemistry & timing is outstanding.”

(A poster of Crew | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Crew | Image: Instagram)

Owing to positive word of mouth, the film is expected to earn well at the box office.
 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

