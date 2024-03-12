Advertisement

Crew is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon along with Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will hit the big screens on March 29 and the makers have unveiled the second song ahead of its release. The song comes after the groovy first track Naina.

Crew second song is a party number

Crew makers unveiled the second song from the film today, March 12. Sharing the song, the filmmakers wrote on Instagram, “Grab your #Ghagra, and get groovin’ with your #Crew! Song out now”. In the second song, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who play air hostesses in the upcoming film can be seen enjoying themselves in a club. Promising to be the latest party anthem, the song is a recreation of the song Delhi Shahar Mein Maro Ghagro Jo Ghumyo.

The original song as well as the reprised version are both created by Ila Arun. The music and lyrics for Ghagra are by the legendary singer herself while Romy & Srushti Tawade have lent their voice to the song. This is not the only song recreated for the upcoming film. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a reprised version of the classic song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai playing in the trailer. Interestingly, this song too was created by Ila Arun.

Diljit Dosanjh delivers Naina, the first track from Crew

On March 5, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah unleashed their latest collaboration Naina from the upcoming Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew. The song is high on oomph quotient and groovy tune at its heart as Diljit croons a generous portion of the song, ably supported by Badshah on the rap. The song also features the three leading ladies Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, and has been shot with the themes and elements of aviation right from a huge aircraft propeller to flight schedule display and aircraft cabin.

Diljit and Badshah bring their unique vibe to the song, infusing it with infectious energy and catchy beats. Badshah's signature rap adds an extra layer of dynamism to the track. Together, they create a groovy atmosphere. The song is an experience packed with catchy beats and captivating visuals and is set to dominate the charts. The film has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. The film is set to land in cinemas on March 29.

(With inputs from IANS)