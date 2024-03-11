×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Crew Director Rajesh A Krishnan On Why It Is Important To Shed Light On The Life Of Air Hostesses

Crew will be releasing in theatres in March. Director Rajesh A Krishnan opens up on why the film's premise is not just entertaining, but also important.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
Crew | Image:rheakapoor/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are currently gearing up for the release of their next film, Crew. Easily one of the most awaited March releases, the trailer of the film has sparked a lot of fun speculations about what the core of the plot will be. Director Rajesh A Krishnan recently reflected on how though the film aims to deliver entertainment, it also highlights an overlooked facet of the airline industry - air hostesses.

 

Crew director on why it is important to put the spotlight on air hostesses

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan opened up about wanting to bring forth the story of air hostesses who often get sandwiched between big government deals and the means of the airline industry. The director further promised that Crew will be sparking an appreciable balance between a message and entertainment value.

 


He said, "They come in, in the hope and faith that, 'my company will look after me'; Because when they are up in the air, it's a myth that air hostesses have a very glamorous life. It's not a glamorous life. If you have to trade your sleep and work like maids in the sky, you avoid the gaze of all the people. If you look at what's happening to the airline business, an airport is the new railway station today. The air hostesses have to cater to or rather deal with a variety of people."

Rajesh A Krishnan keeps the hype alive for Crew

When egged on to spill some beans about the film's premise which is still in the shadows owing to the entertaining yet still elusive trailer, Rajesh A Krishnan did not reveal much. He also quipped that he would only spill details about the film ahead of its released if someone offered him money equivalent to the budget of Crew.

He said, "It's about an adventure they set out on. It's about how they get into the situation. Do they get out of the situation? Does it get crazier? Do they fall into a rabbit hole? And does that rabbit hole keep getting deeper?" When asked if the film will get dark at any point, the director reluctantly agreed, though he clarified that comical undertones will be present throughout the film. Crew will release in theatres on March 29. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

