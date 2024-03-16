Advertisement

Crew is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the comedy-drama is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film will hit the big screen on March 29. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer of rom-com today, March 16.



Crew trailer shows the hard-hitting reality of the airline industry

Sharing the 2-minute 30-second trailer, the Crew makers wrote on Instagram, “Buckle up! Your #Crew is ready to take you on a WILD ride! 🛫”. The trailer opens with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon facing a security officer who enquires them about missing gold. An in-flight security announcement plays in the background as the actresses are shown doing their routine tasks while worrying about the stability of their jobs .



What follows is a high-paced comedy that has elements of a heist, a murder and three air hostess who decide to take matters into their own hands when their airline faces bankruptcy. Diljit Dosanjh makes a cameo appearance in the trailer as Kriti's love interest. The trailer shows the three lead actress leaving their inhibition to pull off a series of crimes while popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai plays in the backdrop.

Crew teaser piques audience interest

The teaser of Crew starring Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which was unveiled on February 23, promises to be a laugh. The teaser also gives a glimpse of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena and Kriti captioned the teaser: “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapman aapke liye bahot garm hone wala hai.”

The clip begins with a cabin crew giving safety instructions on a flight. It also shows how Kareena’s character is tired of the same life since the last six months. However, the trio then seems to go on a mission, but with a dollop of comedy. A line that catches the attention of the viewers is when Tabu tells Kareena that what she is putting is a “foundation” and not a “time-machine". The teaser also has a revamped version of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ playing. The original track was from the 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak’, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Crew tells the story of three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.



(With inputs from IANS)