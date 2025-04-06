Darjeeling Crowd Drags Sreeleela By Her Clothes, Co-star Kartik Aaryan's Reaction Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are busy shooting for Anurag Basu's romantic starrer in Gangtok and Darjeeling. Time and again, the videos from the sets get leaked online. Speaking of which, a new video has gone viral, leaving fans in confusion as to whether the video is another movie scene leak or just a public interaction gone wrong.

Sreeleela dragged by clothes, Kartik Aaryan's reaction sparks confusion

On April 6, a video is going viral on Reddit, sparking confusion and concern. Just a day after Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela finished their shoot in Gangtok, a short clip appeared showing the two actors walking on a road crowded with excited fans trying to take photos. Kartik walked ahead of Sreeleela, and both were surrounded by bouncers.

Suddenly, someone from the crowd forcefully pulled Sreeleela by her clothes into the crowd. The bouncers appeared shocked and didn’t react immediately. Once they realised what had happened, they quickly pulled her back to safety. Kartik simply stood and watched. When the bouncers brought Sreeleela forward again, she laughed along with Kartik, before they continued walking.

It's still unclear whether this was a movie scene or a real incident. As the video got traction online, fans were left puzzled. One Reddit user commented, “Ek kench k marna chahiye inn logo ko.” Another wrote, “I am so confused, is this a scene being filmed or did someone just fr did that?” A third added, “If it's a scene I am good with it but it didn't look like one hope it's a scene from movie.”

Kartik Aaryan's rugged avatar is taking over the internet with every leaked video

Earlier, a video went viral on the internet that showed Kartik, sporting long hair and an unkept beard, hitting a man on the stage with a guitar. He then pushes him down the stage and starts beating him. This scene hints at the jealousy angle as the man is seen hyping and praising Sreeleela's character.