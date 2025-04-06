It's Confirmed! Parth Samthaan Replaces Shivaji Satam On CID, Actor's First Look As ACP Ayushmaan Out | Watch

In a jolting news for fans of CID, ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, will be killed in a bomb blast track on the crime drama show. Putting an end to all speculations, Parth Samthaan has confirmed that he will replace the actor who has played the role for 26 years. Best known for Kasauti Zindagi Kayy and Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Parth will be seen in the role of ACP Ayushmaan on the show. A video shows the actor's first look as the new character.

Watch Parth Samthaan's first look as ACP Ayushmaan

On April 6, the fan pages of Parth Samthaan released a boomerang video of the actor from the set of CID. In the short clip, he could be seen suited up and ready to take on new missions as ‘ACP Ayushmaan’. Speaking to a news channel, Parth confirmed that the track of ACP Pradyuman has been replaced in the crime drama.



In a bold move, the makers of the show will introduce Parth's character taking over the reins of CID in upcoming episodes of the serial, which is streaming on Netflix. Confirming his new gig, the Kaisi Yeh Yaarian actor admitted that he has ‘big shoes’ to fill as Shivaji Satam played the role for 26 years.

Sony TV announces the death of ACP Pradyuman

On April 6, Sony TV put an end to all speculations and announced that ACP Pradyuman's character on CID will be killed in a blast. Sharing a photo of Shivaji Satam as the character, the makers wrote, “#RIPACP Pradyuman, End of an Era". The post was shared with the caption, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten."



