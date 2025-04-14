Daarya: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Collaborate For First Time For Meghna Gulzar's Crime Directorial

Updated April 14th 2025, 11:23 IST
Daayra: After Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor is coming back with another crime drama along with none other than SSMB29 star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for heartwrenching hits like Talvar, Sam Bahadur, Chhapaak, and Raazi, directing this highly anticipated film. Both actors have shared their excitement about the project, while Gulzar and Junglee Pictures commend the creative partnership.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are teaming up for the first time in a film titled Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Fans are super excited about this collaboration after the official announcement has finally been made. While sharing the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan described the team as her "dream team" in her announcement.
On April 14, Kareena shared pictures with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, expressing her enthusiasm. She wrote, "I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire."
She concluded with, “To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this.”
Also Read: BLACKPINK's Jennie Casts Spell With Her Electrifying Performance Of Starlight, ExtraL At Coachella | Watch
As per 123telegu reports, Prithviraj also has the Bollywood film Sarzameen lined up for release later this year. The film also marks Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s theatre debut. Other than this, he is currently shooting SSMB29 featuring Mahesh Babu .
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 14th 2025, 11:07 IST