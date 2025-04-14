Daarya: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Collaborate For First Time For Meghna Gulzar's Crime Directorial

Daayra: After Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor is coming back with another crime drama along with none other than SSMB29 star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for heartwrenching hits like Talvar, Sam Bahadur, Chhapaak, and Raazi, directing this highly anticipated film. Both actors have shared their excitement about the project, while Gulzar and Junglee Pictures commend the creative partnership.

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first-time collaboration directed by Meghna Gulzar officially announced

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are teaming up for the first time in a film titled Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Fans are super excited about this collaboration after the official announcement has finally been made. While sharing the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan described the team as her "dream team" in her announcement.

On April 14, Kareena shared pictures with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, expressing her enthusiasm. She wrote, "I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire."

She concluded with, “To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this.”

