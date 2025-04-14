BLACKPINK's Jennie Casts Spell With Her Electrifying Performance Of Starlight, ExtraL At Coachella | Watch

Updated April 14th 2025, 11:19 IST
BLACKPINK member Jennie made her solo debut at Coachella and fans were left spellbound with her performance. The 29-year old singer’s live singing of her recent songs left everyone asking for more. Several videos and pictures from the event have now gone viral on social media.
The global sensation and k-pop artist performed her latest on the outdoor stage at the music festival. Her set of songs for the night were, Filter, FTS, Mantra, Handlebars, Seoul City, ExtraL, Starlight and Like Jennie among others. Fans soon took to social media platform and lauded the singer how talented and confident she is. One user wrote, “I want to tattoo this video on my forehead my god”. Another user wrote, “My gosh, she is the best.”
This comes a day after the youngest member of girl group BLACKPINK, Lisa made her solo debut with performances of her latest hits. However, many of her fans did not like it for her dance and outfits, which were deemed vulgar.
Also Read: Daarya: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Collaborate For First Time For Meghna Gulzar's Crime Directorial
BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour is finally set to go live. Their agent YG Entertainment had officially announced the details of the Kpop girl group’s multi-city concerts. Lisa, Jennie Kim, Rose and Jisoo are all set to kick off their tour from Goyang, South Korea on July 5 and later head to major cities across Asia, Europe, and North America tell 2026. Amid this, here’s where and how you can buy K-pop girl band BLACKPINK concert tickets online.
Tickets for BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour are currently available on Ticketmaster and Live Nation. To secure tickets, first become a BLACKPINK Weverse member with a physical membership. Next, apply for a pre-sale code on Weverse and use this code on the sale day to access special sections on Ticketmaster.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 14th 2025, 11:03 IST