Daayra Trailer Out: It's Kareena Kapoor Vs Prithviraj Sukumaran In Intense Juvenile Crime Drama



As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events."

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

On working with Meghna, Kareena said, "What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There's so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me... because she pushed me into a space I hadn't really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that's always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure. He's an incredibly intelligent actor... very present, very instinctive... and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you're surrounded by make the experience that much richer."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran added, "What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human."

According to Meghna Gulzar, 'Daayra' doesn't sit "comfortably in black and white."

She shared, " It explores the grey and dismantles it. As a filmmaker, that grey space is always challenging, and yet compelling - where characters make choices, live with them, and the audience is left to engage with what unfolds. The main protagonists of Daayra are brought to life with towering performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. I'm grateful that I got this dynamic combination of actors, along with an exceptional ensemble cast, to explore the delicate lines of law and justice that traverse the story of Daayra. I am very excited to share this world of grey with the audience and welcome them into it!"

Daayra releases in cinemas on 18th September 2026. (ANI)