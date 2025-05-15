Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic War: After SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR, Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani Announce Film On Father Of Indian Cinema

Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, is all set to reunite with his 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani. The duo are set to collaborate for a biopic based on the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. This is the second film announcement based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke. In 2023, SS Rajamouli announced his collaboration with Jr NTR for the biopic and revealed the title Made In India. Aamir and Rajkumar's announcement has pitted them against Rajamouli and Jr NTR.

Aamir Khan's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic will revolve around...

Along with the announcement, the makers unveiled the plot of the film, which is it will be set against the backdrop of India's Independence struggle. The film will chronicle the extraordinary journey of the man who laid the foundation of #Indian cinema. It is said the script of the film has been in the works for four years, and the actor is set to begin the preparation for his role after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. The shoot of the film will begin in October.

Is SS Rajamouli's biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke different from Aamir Khan's?

In September 2023, SS Rajamouli unveiled the Made In India: Biopic Of Indian Cinema announcement video. The film was to be bankrolled by Varun Gupta and Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, and was supposed to be directed by Nitin Kakkar. He didn't reveal the plot, but shared that it will be inspired by the life of Dadasaheb Phalke. On Wednesday, Pinkvilla reported that the team has a final draft ready and has also approached Jr NTR to essay Dadasaheb Phalke in it. "He is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen. He has utmost love and respect for not just SS Rajamouli, but also his son, SS Karthikeya, and producer partner, Varun Gupta. He heard the narration, and even got into a prolonged discussion taking the script and screenplay, and elements of treatment,” revealed a source close to the development.