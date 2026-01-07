Daisy Shah Calls Out 'Brainless' Election Campaigners Over 'Lack Of Civic Sense' After Fire Breaks Out Near Her Home Due To Crackers | WATCH

Daisy Shah voiced a concern over "lack of civic sense" among the election campaigners. She expressed anger and disappointment after a fire broke out near her house in Bandra. The actress shared a video of the incident, revealing that it allegedly occurred during the night after election campaigners burst crackers.

Daisy Shah lashes out at election campaigners

Taking to her Instagram handle, Daisy shared a video condemning the reckless behaviour of election campaigners, resulting in a tragic incident. Looking visibly shaken, she showed the blazing fire in the house in her apartment. She further alleged that the campaigners fled the scene, leaving the residents to suffer. She also revealed that they tried getting into the apartment for a door-to-door campaign, but "thankfully", her building's committee denied them permission.

Sharing the video, she penned the note asserting that she has nothing to do with a political party and is simply highlighting the incident that occurred late Tuesday.

"I Have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thank fully our building committee refused their entry to go door to door.. Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it. This is what happens when people lack civic sense," she wrote.

She concluded by writing, "It ain’t a natural calamity it’s caused by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … ITS HIGH TIME."

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section expressing concern. On seeing this, Daisy further urged, "I sincerely hope that people understand the serious danger of bursting crackers roadside. This is a live example of doing so..seeing this happen right in front of my eyes was scary."

