Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Mints ₹1.5 Crore

Ikkis Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama is steady at the box office after witnessing a major decline in collection on Monday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film earned positive reviews from the critics and audience. However, due to Dhurandhar's successful run in the theatres, Ikkis is suffering at the box office.

Ikkis box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed an 11.11 per cent hike in the daily collection on Tuesday, earning ₹1.5 crore. Adding the six-day collection, the total stands at ₹23 crore at the box office in India. Ikkis had an overall 15.55 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with maximum turnout during night shows (22.63 per cent).

The maximum occupancy was registered in the National Capital Region (NCR) (21 per cent).

Vivaan Shah opens up about his experience working in Ikkis

Vivaan, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, shared that he had to consciously work on looking more mature in the war drama. Opening up about his transformation, he said, "Just before Ikkis, I was shooting for another project where I had to appear much younger than my actual age. I had to do the complete opposite—build myself up and look more muscular. I hadn’t touched weights for almost a year, so I shifted to an entirely different workout regime focused on strength training, aiming for a slightly more military-style physique." The most memorable training for Vivaan was 'tank training where he got the chance to drive them."

Advertisement

Ikkis is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra award, and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The film's title is in reference to the age at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom. In the movie, Agastya played the titular role, while Dharmendra played his on-screen father.