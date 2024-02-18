Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Condoles Co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: Shocked Beyond Words

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim took to her social media account to pen a heartfelt condolence note for her on-screen sister and co-star Suhani Bhatnagar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dangal
Dangal | Image:IMdb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s tragic death came as a shock to everyone. The 19-year-old breathed last on February 17 in the National Captial Region. The young actress was best known for her role in Aamir Khan starrer 2016 sports drama Dangal. As soon as the news of Suhani’s death surfaced, her on-screen sister and co-actor Zaira Wasim took to her social media account to pay her tribute. 

Shocked Beyond Words: Zaira Wasim on Suhani Bhatnagar’s Death 

Soon after the death news of Suhani Bhatnagar surfaced, Zaira, who played her sister in Dangal took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to pay her tribute. In a heartfelt note, the actress, who quit acting, wrote, “I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.” 

A screengrab of Zaira Wasim's post | Image: Zaira Wasim/x

Zaira Wasim herself has left showbiz for religious reasons after her film Secret Superstar. The actress played the role of young Gita Phogat while Suhani played Babita Phogat. Soon after Suhani’s death, a scene from the film featuring the two actors has been doing rounds on social media. 

Dangal team honours Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 on Saturday, February 17.  Confirming the news of her demise, the movie’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared their condolences on social media. Sharing a heartfelt note on their official X handle, the team wrote, We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

As per media reports, Suhani was suffering from major health conditions due to which she was admitted to the hospital for a long time. On February 17, the actress passed away while receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

