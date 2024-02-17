Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

When Aamir Khan Said Dangal Child Actors Suhani Bhatnagar, Zaira Were ‘10 Times Better’ Than Him

In an old interview, during the promotion of Dangal, Aamir Khan heaped praises on child actors Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar breathed her last at the age of 19. The child actor was best known for her role in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Released in 2016, Suhani earned massive critical acclaim for her performance in the sports drama. As news of her death surfaced, an old interview of Aamir Khan appreciating her performance is doing rounds on social media. 

When Aamir Khan heaped praise on Suhani and Zaira

In a promotional interview, before the release of the film, Aamir Khan spoke candidly about the performance of child actors in the movie. Zaira Wasim was the other child actor apart from Suhani. While Suhani played young Babita Phogat, Zaira played the role of young Gita. In an old interview, Aamir Khan urged the audience to look out for the two actors, who have outperformed him.

In the interview, he said, “If I have to rate my performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than what I did. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film released, the audience will understand. I have been working in the industry for last 25 years, but these kids are highly talented.”

How did Suhani Bhatnagar die? 

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of one of the daughters of Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016), has reportedly died aged 19. While the cause of her death is not known as of now, reports have claimed that fluid accumulation throughout her body led to her untimely demise. Allegedly, Suhani had met with an accident and fractured her leg. Following this, she was receiving treatment at a hospital. The medications she was prescribed had side effects on her and led to fluid accumulation in her body.

 

A resident of the National Capital Region, the actress was admitted to AIIMS in the city. As per media reports, Suhani’s funeral will be held in Faridabad. Further details regarding her death are awaited. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

16 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

16 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

16 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

21 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

a day ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

a day ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

a day ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UAW workers at Ford's Kentucky truck plant threaten strike

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Kerala KARUNYA KR-641 Lottery Saturday Draw OUT

    Info11 minutes ago

  4. Elon Musk can seek review of order in SEC subpoena matter: US judge

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Scene Featuring Suhani Bhatnagar Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo