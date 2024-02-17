Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar breathed her last at the age of 19. The child actor was best known for her role in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Released in 2016, Suhani earned massive critical acclaim for her performance in the sports drama. As news of her death surfaced, an old interview of Aamir Khan appreciating her performance is doing rounds on social media.

When Aamir Khan heaped praise on Suhani and Zaira

In a promotional interview, before the release of the film, Aamir Khan spoke candidly about the performance of child actors in the movie. Zaira Wasim was the other child actor apart from Suhani. While Suhani played young Babita Phogat, Zaira played the role of young Gita. In an old interview, Aamir Khan urged the audience to look out for the two actors, who have outperformed him.

In the interview, he said, “If I have to rate my performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than what I did. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film released, the audience will understand. I have been working in the industry for last 25 years, but these kids are highly talented.”

How did Suhani Bhatnagar die?

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of one of the daughters of Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016), has reportedly died aged 19. While the cause of her death is not known as of now, reports have claimed that fluid accumulation throughout her body led to her untimely demise. Allegedly, Suhani had met with an accident and fractured her leg. Following this, she was receiving treatment at a hospital. The medications she was prescribed had side effects on her and led to fluid accumulation in her body.

A resident of the National Capital Region, the actress was admitted to AIIMS in the city. As per media reports, Suhani’s funeral will be held in Faridabad. Further details regarding her death are awaited.