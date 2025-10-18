Dangal Fame Zaira Wasim Gets Married, Shares First Photos From Nikaah Ceremony

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood in 2019, has gotten married. The former actress took to her social media handle to announce the same and shared a set of two photos from her wedding album on Friday evening. It seems Zaira had an intimate nikaah ceremony.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Inside Zaira Wasim's Nikaah Ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zaira shared a photo of her signing nikaak nama, a marriage contract in Islam. Her hand is decorated with mehendi with statement emerald ring. In the next photo, she and her husband can be seen standing under the sky at night and looking up at the moon. The image shows their backshot. For the ceremony, she opted for a traditional red ensemble with golden embroidery, while the groom can be seen in a cream-coloured sherwani.

Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, "Qubool hai x3".

Friends and fans congratulate newlyweds

Soon after she shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple. A user wrote, "May Allah bless your Nikah with love, peace, and endless barakah. Mabrook on your marriage!" Another wrote, "Wishing you a very happy life ahead..." A third user wrote, "Allah bless the lovely couple! Those signatures on this doc are beautiful."

Who is Zaira Wasim?