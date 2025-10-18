Updated 18 October 2025 at 08:07 IST
Dangal Fame Zaira Wasim Gets Married, Shares First Photos From Nikaah Ceremony
Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has tied the knot in an intimate nikaah ceremony. She has shared a set of three photos from her wedding album, offering a glimpse inside the dreamy wedding.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood in 2019, has gotten married. The former actress took to her social media handle to announce the same and shared a set of two photos from her wedding album on Friday evening. It seems Zaira had an intimate nikaah ceremony.
Inside Zaira Wasim's Nikaah Ceremony
Taking to her Instagram handle, Zaira shared a photo of her signing nikaak nama, a marriage contract in Islam. Her hand is decorated with mehendi with statement emerald ring. In the next photo, she and her husband can be seen standing under the sky at night and looking up at the moon. The image shows their backshot. For the ceremony, she opted for a traditional red ensemble with golden embroidery, while the groom can be seen in a cream-coloured sherwani.
Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, "Qubool hai x3".
Friends and fans congratulate newlyweds
Soon after she shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple. A user wrote, "May Allah bless your Nikah with love, peace, and endless barakah. Mabrook on your marriage!" Another wrote, "Wishing you a very happy life ahead..." A third user wrote, "Allah bless the lovely couple! Those signatures on this doc are beautiful."
Who is Zaira Wasim?
She rose to fame after playing a younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's film Dangal. This earned her the National Film Award. She then appeared in Secret Superstar, which became one of the most profitable films of all time. Her third and last film was The Sky Is Pink, where she portrayed the role of Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis. It was based on the true story of Aisha. However, in 2019, she announced quitting acting, citing religious reasons.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 18 October 2025 at 08:07 IST