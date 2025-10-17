Kantara Chapter 1 Inches Away From ₹500 Crore Mark At India Box Office

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 is just a few crores away from becoming the second ₹500 crore grosser at the domestic box office this year. Only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has managed to earn more than ₹500 crore in India this year and the Kantara prequel is certain to be the second film.

Also read: Pradeep And Mamitha Score Their Career Best Opener With Dude

Kantara: Chapter 1 commences third weekend on a decent note

On its third Friday, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected nearly ₹9 crore, taking its 16-day nett biz in India in all languages to ₹493.75 crore. The folk action thriller minted ₹337.4 crore in its extended first week (8 days). The collection in the second week was ₹147.85 crore. Of this, the Hindi version has contributed the most while the Kannada version comes in at the second spot.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released on October 2 | Image: X

A prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara, the Kannada movie, produced under the banner Hombale Films, released in theatres on October 2. The film has received overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike for its powerful storytelling, performances and grand visual scale. Kantara: Chapter 1 has amassed ₹717.50 crore in gross box office collection in just two weeks of its theatrical release.

What is the story and cast of Kantara: Chapter 1?

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. The film stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, P D Satish Chandra and Prakash Thuminad.