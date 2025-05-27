Days After Security Breach At Salman Khan's House, Woman Trespasses Into Aditya Roy Kapur's Residence

After Bollywood actor Salman Khan, now an unidentified woman tried to trespass on Aditya Roy Kapur's house. Following a complaint from his house help, the police filed a case.

According to police, the woman is based in Dubai and came to Aditya Roy Kapur’s house in the Bandra West area of Rizvi Complex, claiming she is a delivery agent. At the doorstep, a Dubai-based woman informed the actor's domestic help, Sunita Pawar, who answered the door, that she had clothes and gifts for Kapur. Believing her, Pawar allowed her into the house. However, the Metro in Dino actor was reportedly outside for a shoot.

The Khar police detained the woman and later she admitted to the police that she lived in Dubai and visited Roy's house as a fan, hoping to stay with him. More details are awaited on the matter.

A few days back, two trespassing incidents occurred at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The police arrested a man from Chhattisgarh and a woman for allegedly attempting to enter the actor's apartment unlawfully. Officials confirmed that they have registered two FIRs regarding the incidents.

On the evening of May 20, a man tried to enter the premises of Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment. As per multiple media reports, his name is Jitendra Kumar Singh, and he hails from Chhattisgarh. He was arrested for illegally intruding on the actor's home at 7:15 PM on Tuesday. During the investigation, the 23-year-old claimed that he wanted to meet Salman Khan, which is why he tried to break in.