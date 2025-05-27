Sonu Sood Breaks Silence After Facing Flak For Riding Bike Without Helmet

Sonu Sood took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to react to the viral video showing him riding a bike shirtless and without a helmet in the Spiti Valley. The clip went viral earlier in the day with social media users criticising him for flouting traffic rules. Hours later, the Dabanng actor has clarified that the video was a part of a shoot.

Sonu Sood responds to the Lahaul and Spiti Police report

After the video of Sonu Sood from Spiti Valley went viral, social media users tagged the Himachal Pradesh police, demanding stringent action against the actor. The law enforcement took cognisance of the matter, and the initial investigation revealed that the slip shared was from 2023. In his latest statement, Sonu Sood has confirmed the same.