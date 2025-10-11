Updated 11 October 2025 at 12:27 IST
De De Pyaar De 2 First Motion Poster: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan Starrer To Hit Theatres In November On...
De De Pyaar De 2 First Motion Poster: Netizens point out that Tabu, who played the ex-wife of Ajay Devgn in the previous film, is missing from the announcement poster.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are returning with their romantic comedy drama De De Pyaar De 2 with a new addition to the cast. On Saturday, the actor took to his social media handle to share a motion poster announcing the release date of the movie and introducing the new cast. However, Tabu is nowhere to be seen in the poster, which leaves netizens puzzled.
De De Pyaar De 2 to release on...
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared the motion poster in which Ajay is seen being pushed by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor out of the car. Along with Rakul and Jaaved Jaaferi, we can see two new cast members - Meezaan Jafri and Tina Dutta. It seems there is going to be a third person between Ajay and Rakul as Meezaan can be seen smiling and holding worried Rakul by his waist.
The poster reveals that the movie will hit the theatres on November 14, on the occasion of Children's Day.
Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote in the caption, "Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025."
It seems R Madhavan and Gautami are playing the role of Rakul's parents in the movie.
Netizens are unhappy with Tabu missing from the poster
Soon after the poster was dropped, fans were quick to notice that Tabu was missing from the poster. Taking to the comment section, they expressed their disappointment. A user wrote, "Missing tabu." Another wrote, "Tabbu is missing." A third user praised the star cast, "Kya casting haiii."
All about De De Pyaar De 2
The upcoming film will be directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. For the unversed, this will be the first film in which Jaaved with be working with his son Meezaan.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 12:27 IST