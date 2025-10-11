Narne Nithiin-Lakshmi Shivani's Wedding: Jr NTR Warmly Welcomes Guests Rana Daggubati, Kalyan Ram, Naga Chaitanya, Among Others | Viral Videos

Jr NTR, who is busy shooting for his next film with Prasanth Neel, took some time out to attend his brother-in-law Narne Nithiin's wedding to Lakshmi Shivani, followed by the reception. The ceremonies held in Hyderabad were a grand affair, bringing together the families and industry celebs. The superstar turned host as he was seen welcoming guests, including Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyan Ram and Rajeev Kanakala. Several photos and videos of the same are going viral on the internet. Narne Nithiin is the brother of Lakshmi Parnathi, Jr NTR's wife.

Jr NTR attends guests at Narne Nithiin-Lakshmi Shivani's reception

Jr NTR, sporting a heavy beard, looked handsome dressed in a traditional ensemble. His presence added star power to the event. In a viral video, he can be seen warmly welcoming his colleagues and posing for photos with them.

Jr NTR's wife twinned in a golden saree paired with statement jewellery. Their sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram were also seen with them, posing for a family photo.

Who is Narne Nithiin?

Born in 1994, Nithiin is the son of businessman and media baron Narne Srinivas Rao. Just like his brother-in-law, he forayed into the acting business with Mad (2023). He then went on to star in Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru (2025) and Mad Square. Sequel to Mad earned positive reviews from the audience and went on to gross ₹66 crore worldwide. The actor is yet to announce his next movie.

