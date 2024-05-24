Advertisement

Ajay Devgn, who is busy shooting for Singham Again, is soon going to start with the filming of De De Pyaar De 2. Earlier, it was reported that the movie will go on the floors in June. Now, it has been reported that R Madhavan has joined the star cast of the movie. De De Pyaar De 2 serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit drama De De Pyaar De.

R Madhavan joins De De Pyaar De 2 cast

A source told Pinkvilla that R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn are gearing up to lock horns in the upcoming movie after Shaitaan. However, unlike the horror flick, in De De Pyaar De 2 their chemistry will have a lot of comic undertones. Not just this, Madhavan is also seeing the comedy flick as a change in his intense filmography.

“Madhavan has not delved into a light-hearted rom-com since the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and he readily embraced the opportunity to come on board DDPD 2. The makers are bringing in a fresh energy to the film, and both the leading men are excited for this face-off in the sequel to 2019 romantic comedy,” the source added.

What else do we know about De De Pyaar De 2?

Apart from Ajay and Madhavan, the movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the lead roles. The sequel will take off from the point where De De Pyaar De concluded. it will chronicle events in the family of Rakul after she informs her parents about dating and being willing to marry a 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn). It seems Madhavan will play the role of Rakul's father. The movie has been scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2025