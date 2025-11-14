De De Pyaar De 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Film Is A ‘Mega Disaster’, Say Netizens

De De Pyaar De 2 X review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan's witty rom-com released in theatres on Friday, November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day. Soon after the release, many fans rushed to the early shows. While most praised R. Madhavan’s performance and said he “stole the show,” a few still described the film as a “disaster.”

De De Pyaar De 2 x review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several netizens called the De De Pyaar De 2 "mega disaster."

One user wrote, “I say this with absolute sincerity! De De Pyaar De 2 is a really stupid film.”

Another wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe2 turned out funtastic 👌 a smooth, surprising ride from start to finish.. much better than what I expected 🤍 #AjayDevgn @Rakulpreet perfomed so well ❤️‍🩹 casting #RMadhavan was a very good decision”

Another wrote, “De de pyar de 2 below coolie hindi”

Another wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe2, An average rom-com. The first half has some funny moments, but the second half feels stretched and illogical. DDPD Part 1 was definitely better. Performances are good though with Madhavan easily being the standout among the cast. A decent one-time watch.”

All about De De Pyaar De 2