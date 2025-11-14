Updated 14 November 2025 at 15:24 IST
De De Pyaar De 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Film Is A ‘Mega Disaster’, Say Netizens
De De Pyaar De 2 released in theatres on Friday, November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day. While most praised R. Madhavan’s performance and said he “stole the show,” a few calling the film a “disaster.”
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
De De Pyaar De 2 X review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan's witty rom-com released in theatres on Friday, November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day. Soon after the release, many fans rushed to the early shows. While most praised R. Madhavan’s performance and said he “stole the show,” a few still described the film as a “disaster.”
De De Pyaar De 2 x review
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several netizens called the De De Pyaar De 2 "mega disaster."
One user wrote, “I say this with absolute sincerity! De De Pyaar De 2 is a really stupid film.”
Another wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe2 turned out funtastic 👌 a smooth, surprising ride from start to finish.. much better than what I expected 🤍 #AjayDevgn @Rakulpreet perfomed so well ❤️🩹 casting #RMadhavan was a very good decision”
Advertisement
Another wrote, “De de pyar de 2 below coolie hindi”
Another wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe2, An average rom-com. The first half has some funny moments, but the second half feels stretched and illogical. DDPD Part 1 was definitely better. Performances are good though with Madhavan easily being the standout among the cast. A decent one-time watch.”
Advertisement
All about De De Pyaar De 2
Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 features Meezan, Gautami Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi. Luv Ranjan has written the story, while T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have produced the sequel with Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The first film, De De Pyaar De (2019), directed by Akiv Ali, was a hit with audiences.
Get Current Updates on Bihar Election 2025 Result Live, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 15:24 IST