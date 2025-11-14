Dharmendra's Post For Kamini Kaushal Goes Viral After Her Death: Meri Zindagi Ki Pehli...

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal breathed her last at the age of 98. While the cause of her death remains unknown, her fans and well-wishers took to social media to share emotional tributes for the legendary star. Amid this, a post made by actor Dharmendra has gone viral on social media.

Dharmendra's post for Kamini Kaushal goes viral

Dharmendra is known to have a strong social media presence and often treats his fans and followers with golden throwback moments. In 2021, the actor shared a monochrome photo with Kamini Kaushal. The click captured the moment when the actors first met. He also mentioned in the post that Kamini was his first co-star.

He wrote in the caption, “Meri zindagi ki, Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir…Donon ke chihron par massart … ikk pyaar bhari introduction…. (The first photo of my first meeting with the first co-star of my first film, Shaheedh. Both our faces were beaming with joy. A lovely introduction.” The post has been filled after the death of Kamini Kaushal.

Dharmendra's health update

Veteran actor Dharmendra has also not been keeping well. The 89-year-old was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was kept on a ventilator, as per reports. However, his family has assured that he is well and responding to treatment. The actor was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning and is now recovering at home.



