Dharmendra's Post For Kamini Kaushal Goes Viral After Her Death: Meri Zindagi Ki Pehli...
Veteran actor Kamini Kaushal breathed her last at the age of 98. Following the news of her death, an old post of Dharmendra featuring her photo has resurfaced online.
Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal breathed her last at the age of 98. While the cause of her death remains unknown, her fans and well-wishers took to social media to share emotional tributes for the legendary star. Amid this, a post made by actor Dharmendra has gone viral on social media.
Dharmendra's post for Kamini Kaushal goes viral
Dharmendra is known to have a strong social media presence and often treats his fans and followers with golden throwback moments. In 2021, the actor shared a monochrome photo with Kamini Kaushal. The click captured the moment when the actors first met. He also mentioned in the post that Kamini was his first co-star.
He wrote in the caption, “Meri zindagi ki, Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir…Donon ke chihron par massart … ikk pyaar bhari introduction…. (The first photo of my first meeting with the first co-star of my first film, Shaheedh. Both our faces were beaming with joy. A lovely introduction.” The post has been filled after the death of Kamini Kaushal.
Dharmendra's health update
Veteran actor Dharmendra has also not been keeping well. The 89-year-old was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was kept on a ventilator, as per reports. However, his family has assured that he is well and responding to treatment. The actor was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning and is now recovering at home.
His wife and veteran actress Hema Malini gave a health update on Dharmendra after his discharge. Speaking to Rediff, the actress shared, “It has not been an easy time for me.” Hema Malini added that even though the actor is discharged from the hospital, his family and children are still worried about his health. She continued, “Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak; too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home." Fans and followers of the actor have been praying for a speedy recovery.
