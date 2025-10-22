Updated 22 October 2025 at 08:09 IST
Dear World, Meet Dua Padukone Singh; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Share Adorable Diwali Photos Of Daughter Doing Puja
In one of the photos, Dua can be seen sitting on her mother, Deepika Padukone's lap and performing puja. For the festival, mom-daughter duo twinned in red traditional ensembles.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have maintained the privacy of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, since her birth. They even requested the paparazzi not to take photos of their daughter. However, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the couple has finally revealed the face of their little bundle of joy. They have shared a series of photos that show their 1-year-old daughter happily posing for the camera with her parents.
Whom does Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua resemble?
The couple shared a joint post on Instagram in which they are happily posing with their daughter Dua. The first few images are from the photoshoot session, while the last photo is of the little one sitting on her mother's lap and performing puja. For the festival, mom-daughter duo twinned in red traditional ensembles. Deepika dressed her daughter in a red salwar suit and tied her hair in two ponytails. She completed her look with a black bindi. Seeing the adorable photos, Dua bears a resemblance to Deepika.
Deepika, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a matching salwar suit and tied her hair in a sleek bun with a gajra. She accessoried her look with statement earrings and sported light makeup. 'Papa' Ranveer looks dashing in a payjama kurta paired with a jacket. Sharing the photos, Deepika captioned it as “Heartiest wishes of Diwali”.
Netizens can't keep calm
Soon after the couple dropped the post, their fans and friends flooded the comment section. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “God bless”. Bipasha Basu wrote, “Wow Dua like mini mamma. God bless Dua. Durga Durga.” Ananya Panday wrote, “Oh my god.” Arjun Rampal wrote, “Wow what a cutie. God bless Happy Diwali”. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Such a perfect mix”. Soni Razdan wrote, “Oh my goodness! What a beautiful mixture of both of you, she is.” A user wrote, “Cutiessss.” Another fan wrote, “Oh my adorbs! Her teeth. Her eyes. Her smile, Dua.”
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, last year.
Also Read: Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Film Surpasses Stree, Munjya, Bhediya To Become Second Highest Opener Of MHCU
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 22 October 2025 at 07:55 IST