Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Film Surpasses Stree, Munjya, Bhediya To Become Second Highest Opener Of MHCU

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: The fifth chapter in Maddock's horror comedy universe, Thamma, hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali festivities. Led by Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Early reviews of the film have been mostly postive with cinegoers appreciating the plot and performances of the actors. The good word of mouth has helped boost the ticket sales of Thamma.

How much did Thamma collect on day 1?

On the day of release, Thamma drew cinegoers to housefull theatres. The non-working day and festive spirit helped increase the business further. At the time of publishing, the movie was running with 27.79% occupancy for the Hindi version. The first day collections of the movie have been much better than what was projected from the advance bookings.

As per Sacnilk, Thamma amassed a total of ₹18.8 crore in the first half of the opening day, until 7 PM. The movie is expected to draw more crowds in theatres in the evening and night shows. The film has been dubbed as ‘family friendly' and is drawing a number of family crowds to the theatre, further boosting the sales. The upcoming festivals are also likely to tip the scales in the film's favour, in terms of box office collection.



Thamma vs Stree 2 vs Munjya vs Bhediya: Which MHCU movie has the biggest opener?