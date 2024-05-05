Advertisement

Deepak Tijori has been on a spree to promote his movie Tipppsy, which is slated to release on May 10. However, this is not the only reason for him to be in the news. The veteran actor is being trolled for his past comments about Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Now, he has issued a clarification and said that has been misconstructed.

First, let's understand the controversy

Deepak has given many memorable performances in the movies such as Aashiqui, Khiladi, Ghulam and more. However, Pehla Nasha stands out in his filmography. In the movie, he played the lead role alongside Pooja Bhatt. During the movie, there is a scene featuring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more actors. Addressing the actors coming together to promote his movie at that time, Deepak recalled an incident when Amrita was shocked to know that the whole industry was coming together.

He recalled, "When Saif Ali Khan was getting ready, Amrita Singh asked him where he was going. To which he said, ‘I am going to shoot for the premiere scene in Deepak’s film’. At this, Amrita replied, ‘Kya baat hai. Your generation of actors is different. We never supported one another in such a manner. Aap logon ki dosti ko manna padega’.”

However, these quotes were misconstued to Amrita stopping Saif from going to the premiere.

(A file photo of Saif and Amrita | Image: Instagram)

Deepak Tojori clarifies his statement

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that he never said that Amrita tried to stop Saif from shooting the scene. In fact, she was amazed to see the bond between Said and other actors because, in her time, actors didn't use to help each other. Deepak signed off by saying, "Itna ghatiya quote bana diya hai. I wake up and I get pained when I see the news stories. I never said that.”